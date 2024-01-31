SingularityNET Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $270.47 million and approximately $32.37 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016643 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.96 or 1.00127407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011260 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00192422 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003440 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.74311 with 1,252,742,236.0224142 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.28048968 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $35,993,496.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.