Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLCN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.67. 881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLCN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,339.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

