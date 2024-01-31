Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BLCN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.67. 881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.
