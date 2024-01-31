Sirius XM (SIRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Sirius XM to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sirius XM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.