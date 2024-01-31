SJW Group (SJW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. SJW Group has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Trading Down 1.3 %

SJW Group stock opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $64.67. SJW Group has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.93 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 263.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJW

About SJW Group

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.