Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SKX opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321 over the last ninety days. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after buying an additional 157,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,135,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,889 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

