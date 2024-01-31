Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWKS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.04. 1,310,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $123.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,760 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after acquiring an additional 338,820 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

