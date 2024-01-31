Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $104.33, but opened at $107.50. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $102.80, with a volume of 636,393 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,241,000 after buying an additional 1,273,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4,811.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,043,000 after buying an additional 619,900 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,533,000 after buying an additional 508,807 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

