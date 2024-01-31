Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,481 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $510,085,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,566,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of -105.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

