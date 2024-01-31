Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,794 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in CSX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in CSX by 2.3% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 4.9% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

