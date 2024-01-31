Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 201 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in AON by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in AON by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AON by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in AON by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $298.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

