Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 77 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 26.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 166.0% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 411.1% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $196.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

