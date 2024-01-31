Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $841.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $805.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $775.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $846.65.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,890. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

