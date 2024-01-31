Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 13,583 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,583 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,230,000 after purchasing an additional 262,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,650,000 after purchasing an additional 709,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,994,000 after purchasing an additional 310,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,466,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,165,000 after purchasing an additional 622,938 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

