South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after acquiring an additional 389,894 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $636,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

