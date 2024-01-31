South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,650 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,110,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $54,024,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX stock opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $52.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

