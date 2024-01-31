South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.09% of Select Medical worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Select Medical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 59.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,922,000 after acquiring an additional 314,890 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares in the company, valued at $173,491,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEM opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

