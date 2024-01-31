South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $176,313.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,494.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,767 shares of company stock worth $12,501,876. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

