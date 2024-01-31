South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,400 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

