South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,692 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $179.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.14. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.