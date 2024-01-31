SouthState Corp Purchases 18 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $835.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $900.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $761.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $691.23.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.