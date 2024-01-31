S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.33. The stock had a trading volume of 224,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.89. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $457.19.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

