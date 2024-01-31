S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lifted by Motco

Motco lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 300.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.33. 224,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,145. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $457.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $432.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.89.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

