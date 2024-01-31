SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by American Planning Services Inc.

American Planning Services Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.6% of American Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.68. The company had a trading volume of 689,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,214. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $385.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.26.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

