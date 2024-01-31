SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Boosted by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $100,880,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2,134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,009,000 after acquiring an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.34. 1,119,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,590,080. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

