SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $136.18

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.18 and last traded at $136.18, with a volume of 21673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.66.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.35 and a 200-day moving average of $126.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 496,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 42,745 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

