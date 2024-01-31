SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $136.18

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.18 and last traded at $136.18, with a volume of 21673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.66.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.35 and a 200-day moving average of $126.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 496,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 42,745 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- Med-tech stock Conmed dips ahead of big Q4 report…opportunity?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Here’s how Abercrombie’s “Chase” strategy keeps printing money
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 4 med tech stocks with improving prognosis for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.