SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.95

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 2029708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.