SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 619,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 337,612 shares.The stock last traded at $53.62 and had previously closed at $53.80.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNR. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

