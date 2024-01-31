St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives GBX 1,347.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,347.50 ($17.13).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.07) to GBX 850 ($10.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 646 ($8.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 597.18 ($7.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,310 ($16.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 661.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 766.96.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

