St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives GBX 1,347.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,347.50 ($17.13).
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.07) to GBX 850 ($10.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
