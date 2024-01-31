Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at BTIG Research

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

