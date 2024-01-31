Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.95

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.83, with a volume of 19667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.
In other news, insider Mavrik Corp. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$555,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer David Purdy purchased 90,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,791.00. Also, insider Mavrik Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00. Insiders own 22.95% of the company’s stock.
Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.
