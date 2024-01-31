Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,943 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical volume of 2,835 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 237,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 232,150 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,571,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,659,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 205,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

