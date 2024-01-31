StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

FLNT opened at $0.59 on Friday. Fluent has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.61.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.18 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 42.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,743 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 15.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 228,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

