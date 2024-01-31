StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

InspireMD Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE NSPR opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 64.05% and a negative net margin of 353.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts predict that InspireMD will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 438,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,422.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,670,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,269,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

