StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 16.96%.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.