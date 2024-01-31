StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SRT. TheStreet downgraded Startek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley downgraded Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Startek Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. Startek had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Startek by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Startek by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Startek by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Startek during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Startek by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Startek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

