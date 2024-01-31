StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ HALL opened at $0.89 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $11.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.14.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 231.53%.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
