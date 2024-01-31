StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LGL stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

