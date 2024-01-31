StockNews.com Upgrades WNS (NYSE:WNS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WNS. Barrington Research increased their price objective on WNS from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

WNS stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $94.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,121,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70,820 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WNS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WNS by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after buying an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,988,000 after purchasing an additional 279,116 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 274,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

