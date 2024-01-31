Strategic Equity Management Buys 5,839 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Strategic Equity Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

IWY stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.56. 318,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,915. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $125.09 and a 52-week high of $185.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.47 and its 200 day moving average is $164.65.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

