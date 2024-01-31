Strategic Equity Management Purchases 564 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Strategic Equity Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,336 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $108.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,820,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,879. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day moving average is $105.41.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

