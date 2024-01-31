Strategic Equity Management Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Strategic Equity Management reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 94.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,439 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,425,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,248,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,628,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,739,000 after acquiring an additional 467,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.54. 429,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,733. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

