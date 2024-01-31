Strategic Equity Management Sells 73 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $196.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,559,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,816,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.50 and its 200-day moving average is $185.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

