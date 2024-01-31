Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.7% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Stryker by 28.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 28.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 5.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded up $19.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $336.24. 1,570,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,318. The company has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $248.96 and a 12-month high of $340.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.23 and a 200 day moving average of $286.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

