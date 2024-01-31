Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $364.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $336.00 to $364.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Get Stryker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $20.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.24. 1,251,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker has a 12-month low of $248.96 and a 12-month high of $340.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,834,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.