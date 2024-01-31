Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $340.53 and last traded at $338.80, with a volume of 928006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $316.64.

The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.38.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.77.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

