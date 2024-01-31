Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Summit State Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Summit State Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SSBI stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Summit State Bank has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter worth $3,275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Summit State Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit State Bank by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Summit State Bank by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Summit State Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut Summit State Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

