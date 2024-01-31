Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.
Summit State Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Summit State Bank Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of SSBI stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Summit State Bank has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.
Separately, TheStreet cut Summit State Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.
