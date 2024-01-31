Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Summit State Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank Price Performance

Shares of SSBI opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Summit State Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Summit State Bank

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 215,700.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 11.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 175.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.