SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Up to $8.30

Shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.49. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 31,442 shares.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a market cap of $758.36 million and a PE ratio of -48.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Trading of SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

