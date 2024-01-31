Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 182,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.