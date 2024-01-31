Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) vs. TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Financial Contrast

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of TDCX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDCX has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $19.68 million 0.48 -$85.45 million ($16.81) -0.13 TDCX $493.92 million 1.87 $78.04 million $0.58 11.00

This table compares Super League Enterprise and TDCX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise. Super League Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TDCX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -146.62% -148.18% -91.89% TDCX 16.72% 18.17% 15.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Super League Enterprise and TDCX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 TDCX 0 1 2 0 2.67

Super League Enterprise presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.53%. TDCX has a consensus target price of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 34.80%. Given TDCX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TDCX is more favorable than Super League Enterprise.

Summary

TDCX beats Super League Enterprise on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. Further, the company provides omnichannel CX solutions, such as end-user support and troubleshooting for software and consumer electronic devices. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

